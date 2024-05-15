Hudson Valley Community College president placed on leave

Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy is on administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged sexual harassment.

The accusation and leave were first reported by WNYT.

Louis Coplin, the recently-retired Vice President of Student Affairs, will act as officer in charge as the investigation continues. The college’s Board of Trustees confirmed Wednesday that an investigation was underway and called an executive session. The board chair says the college’s human resources office recently received an employee complaint and an independent investigation was launched.

“It is important for members of our community to know that the college takes any report of misconduct very seriously," Neil Kelleher, Chair of the Hudson Valley Community College Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "We have clearly established policies and procedures for handling a claim or allegation in a fair and expeditious manner, which we are following."

Ramsammy’s personal lawyer says he “has always, without exception, conducted himself professionally and respectfully with all employees at all times. Any allegation otherwise is completely baseless and without merit.”

Ramsammy has led the school in Troy since 2018.