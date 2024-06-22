© 2024
All Things Considered

Settlement funds to aid New York anti-vaping programs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 22, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT

New York’s North Country will receive more than $3 million to help reduce youth vaping and support anti vaping programs.

Attorney General Letitia James says the funds are from the $462 million multistate settlement with JUUL Labs. The state overall will receive $112.7 million.

The Democrat says when JUUL launched in 2015 e-cigarette use among high school students skyrocketed, leading to an outbreak of vaping related diseases. New York and other states sued for deceptive and misleading advertising.

Settlement funds will be used for programs including public education, cessation services and enforcement of vaping regulations.
vaping
