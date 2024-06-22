Settlement funds to aid New York anti-vaping programs

New York’s North Country will receive more than $3 million to help reduce youth vaping and support anti vaping programs.

Attorney General Letitia James says the funds are from the $462 million multistate settlement with JUUL Labs. The state overall will receive $112.7 million.

The Democrat says when JUUL launched in 2015 e-cigarette use among high school students skyrocketed, leading to an outbreak of vaping related diseases. New York and other states sued for deceptive and misleading advertising.

Settlement funds will be used for programs including public education, cessation services and enforcement of vaping regulations.