Albany marks #BikeToWorkDay

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT
Elected officials and Albany bike patrol officers gather for the city's annual #BikeToWorkDay ride
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Elected officials and Albany bike patrol officers gather for the city's annual #BikeToWorkDay ride

Albany marked its annual Bike to Work Day ride this morning.

City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar welcomed cyclists on Whitehall Road.

"Today we're joining cities across the country and leading a bike to work ride is a fun and healthy way to build a community," said Shahinfar. 

Accompanied by Albany Police bike patrol officers, riders traveled to and down New Scotland Avenue with a coffee stop before proceeding to their own final destinations. David Galin is Mayor Kathy Sheehan's chief of staff.

“We have new bike lanes on new Scotland Avenue from Martel's all the way to Manning Boulevard that we're going to use part of and then ride to Mr. Bumbles for some coffee and pastries. But when people disperse from there, they can use a variety of new bike infrastructure across the city including Madison Avenue, along Clinton Avenue,” Galin said, adding "biking is a great way to see the city."
