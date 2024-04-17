Albany Police officer shot during traffic stop overnight said to be recovering

Albany Police say an officer is recovering after being shot early this morning after approaching a vehicle he previously had attempted to stop for traffic violations. The suspect has since died.

The department says it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of North Main Avenue and Western Avenue. Speaking before dawn outside Albany Medical Center, Police Chief Eric Hawkins says the officer, investigating a “routine” incident, was taken by surprise.

"We just experienced one of an officer's worst nightmares, and that is being ambushed, performing a routine part of their duties," said Hawkins. And this morning at 12:29 a.m. an officer observed that vehicle traveling had a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. As the vehicle fled, the officers terminated the pursuit, and the vehicle was lost for a period of time. The officers while patrolling in the neighborhood, shortly thereafter, saw the vehicle. They also got out to investigate the vehicle. And as the officer approached the vehicle, he was approached by the suspect, who immediately fired two shots at the officers, striking the officer who returned fire and the suspect was struck at some point during the confrontation. The officer is conscious, he's alert, he's sustained a wound to his upper leg area, the suspect is deceased."

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says body camera footage shows it is “clear the officer was ambushed in an act of depraved gun violence.”

Sheehan says indications are the suspect is somebody with a troubled history. "Not necessarily a criminal history, but a troubled history. And so it highlights that when you combine, you know, guns with individuals who are struggling, you can have these types of outcomes. And I think, you know, one of the things that I'm really proud of is that, you know, under the red flag laws, our police department does an outstanding job and our own attorneys who are in court. In these cases where we're trying to get guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have guns. It's too soon to say whether that's what this case is, but, you know, certainly we have to ensure that, you know, while I fully support the Second Amendment of the Constitution, that those who have guns, that we know that they should have them, that they legally have them, and that people who are struggling with mental illness do not have access to weapons," Sheehan said.

No names were released, but city officials are giving an update on the situation at this hour. Under state law, the attorney general will investigate the incident. Tish James’ office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The investigation is ongoing.