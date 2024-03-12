Authorities in Springfield, Mass. give update on shooting at local high school

Officials say four individuals were involved in an incident at the High School of Science and Technology on Monday that ended with a shot being fired in a hallway, but no serious injuries.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh says it was around 2:10 p.m. when the group of four, including a female student, gathered outside Sci-Tech.

He says when a teacher opened a door to “tell them to leave,” a suspect was able to grab the handle and got in.

A victim was later struck by a suspect, who also fired a round before escaping and remains at large.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Josiah Livingston of Hartford, was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood mentioned that confusion on social media was not a help during the investigation.

“People thought somebody got shot and somebody put that out on Facebook Live and we had the cameras – we were able to dial in and see what was going in and we had the officers right there,” she told reporters.

Clapprood says it appeared the group had gathered at a backdoor at Sci-Tech, and that the incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute inside the school.