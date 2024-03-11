Suspect arrested, another sought after shot fired inside Springfield, Mass. school

Authorities say a shot was fired inside the city’s High School of Science and Technology at 2:10 p.m.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh says a suspect armed with a gun had been able to strike a victim, and also fired the round in a Sci-Tech hallway before escaping.

No one was shot or seriously injured during the incident, Walsh added. One suspect is in custody, according to police, while the individual who allegedly pulled the trigger was at large.

Walsh says police later found a security door had been breached by a student, who allegedly let the suspects into the school.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.