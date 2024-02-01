New York state Senator Neil Breslin, Albany fixture, will not seek 15th term, setting off rare reshuffling

The dean of the New York state Senate will not seek a 15th term.

In office since 1997, Democrat Neil Breslin is the longest-tenured Senator in the chamber. The 81-year-old from the 46th district is from a powerful family in Capital Region politics.

Breslin says the decision didn't come easy. “You know, I feel very good. It was a very, very difficult decision for me. But I've been here 28 years, going on 28 years. And I think it was time to let someone else do the work and, to do what I've done for that long and to be so much an intimate part of my life, and some of the people in the Senate urging me to stay. It was hard, but I'm glad I did it. Now, I have another five months, six months here until the end of December to really close it out, if you will,” Breslin said.

108th district state Assemblymember John McDonald says Breslin made his decision not to run public at Wednesday night's Albany County Democratic Committee meeting.

"So I was in the room right next to Neil Breslin when he made his announcement last night," said McDonald. "And we have been very fortunate and blessed to have such a great leader. I always called Neil the Dean of the Capital Region delegation. And he and myself and Pat Fahy, specifically, can work very closely together not only on concerns and issues with the capital city, but also the Capital Region. And I've known Neil for a long period of time, over 25 years, on both as my time as mayor of Cohoes and a member of the assembly, and he's been a great partner. His wisdom and his wit have always been appreciated, but more importantly, his intelligence on many issues that impact the average New Yorker. So I wish him well, I can imagine that decision to not come easy, because he is just as sharp today as he was 25, 28 years ago."

Party leaders were quick to promote state Assemblymember Pat Fahy of the 109th district to run in Breslin’s stead this fall. Breslin says she'll be an "excellent successor," and McDonald agrees.

“Quite frankly, we need an individual who doesn't need to have a ramp up period. We need somebody who's going to be able to step into that position. Who knows the issues. And Pat Fahy by far, a person who I've worked with almost every day for the last 12 years, is that person,” said McDonald.

Fahy hasn’t confirmed a Senate run.

Breslin says he has enjoyed serving as chair of the Insurance Committee and former president of the National Council of Insurance Legislators. “And I've been the chairman of the legislative Ethics Commission for quite a while. And I think even though it's unnoticed, it's a very important job,” Breslin said.

Former Albany County Democratic Chairman and current 8th ward Albany Common Councilor Jack Flynn says Breslin's retirement is likely to lead to a significant reshuffling of local officeholders.

"The way it worked out was Phil Steck represents Albany County, doesn't reside in that seat, doesn't reside there. So he couldn't run so Pat Fahy is the only person that lives in the area of that seat," Flynn explained. "So there's an easy choice for the executive committee to nominate her, because with the short timing, petitions start in the next three or four weeks, the executive committee endorsed Pat Fahy and then the full committee will meet February 13th for the full committee to hopefully endorse, Pat Fahy, for the assembly seat. There's a lot of people as you know, vying for family court, it can be that can primary, with the mayor's race next year. So you may get some people that, like I'm just saying, Carolyn McLaughlin is thinking about mayoral race, she may jump in the Assembly seat now because he was there. Corey Ellis. You never know. Dorcey Applyrs. All these people, Dan Cerutti, may say 'maybe I'll step back and run for Assembly.' So that's gonna be the main question is who's coming out and running for the Assembly?"

County Legislator Sam Fein of the 6th district may join the list.

"You know, I really respect Senator Breslin. He served a long career. He did a lot of great things for the city of Albany and the whole region. We're gonna miss him," Fein said. "It was exciting as well to have Assemblymember Fahy running for that seat to have her seat opening up. And I'm, you know, considering running and ran four years ago. I have a lot to offer and make a real difference in the city of Albany in this region. I think we need visionary leadership that's really going to lift up the communities that are struggling most."

McDonald staved off a challenge from Fein for his Assembly seat in the 2020 Democratic primary and on the Working Families Party line in the general election. Fein announced a second bid for the seat in July 2021, but chose not to run when redistricting the following January would have pitted him against Fahy.

Fahy was not available for comment.

Breslin says he plans to spend retirement catching up on books he hasn't read, traveling and volunteering with nonprofit organizations.