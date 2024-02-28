Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick receives lifetime achievement award from state

Superintendent Daniel Warwick was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday.

Warwick received the accolade during the board's regular meeting, months before he retires after nearly 50 years with the Springfield Public Schools system.

Starting as a substitute teacher, Warwick worked his way up in the district before being named superintendent in 2012.

The board cited him for his "strategic use of state and local resources" as well as "the record-setting improvements in the district’s graduation and drop-out rates" while at the helm of SPS.

