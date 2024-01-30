Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools announces retirement

The superintendent of Springfield Public Schools in Massachusetts will step down at the end of the school year.

Daniel Warwick announced Monday he will be retiring after 12 years in the role.

Alongside Mayor Dominic Sarno, the Springfield native announced his decision at a press conference, recounting the nearly 50 years he has worked in the school system.

"It's been an honor and pleasure to serve the Springfield Public Schools for the last 48 years," Warwick said. "I think our system has done incredible things and I'm just very proud to be part of it."

According to the school district, Warwick started his career as a substitute before becoming a special education teacher. His subsequent roles included serving as principal of Glenwood School and assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2012.

