Plattsburgh community bonfire cancelled

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:30 PM EST
A community bonfire planned in Plattsburgh this weekend has been cancelled.

The city’s public works department gathers discarded Christmas trees and piles them up near the city beach to be lit in a bonfire that city officials have christened Tannen-BOOM. Originally planned to be lit Saturday, the event has been cancelled due to forecasted high winds and wind chills below zero.

Tannen-BOOM has been postponed due to harsh weather every year since its 2022 launch. City officials are now reviewing the event with a goal to host a winter-themed community celebration.
