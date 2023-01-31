© 2023
Plattsburgh postpones Tannen-BOOM bonfire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST
City of Plattsburgh Tannen-BOOM bonfire shortly after being lit on February 5, 2022

The city of Plattsburgh is postponing a large bonfire due to the extreme cold temperatures forecast this weekend.

Last year city officials gathered Christmas trees at the city beach and lit them in a bonfire event called Tannen-BOOM. The event was a success and a second annual bonfire was scheduled for this weekend.

On Tuesday city officials announced the event has been postponed to February 11th. The mayor’s office says with wind chills anticipated to reach 17 degrees below zero at the beach site, the decision was made to move the event to a predicted warmer day.

Tannen-BOOM includes the bonfire, a beer garden, food, music, and kids’ activities.

