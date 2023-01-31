Plattsburgh postpones Tannen-BOOM bonfire

The city of Plattsburgh is postponing a large bonfire due to the extreme cold temperatures forecast this weekend.

Last year city officials gathered Christmas trees at the city beach and lit them in a bonfire event called Tannen-BOOM. The event was a success and a second annual bonfire was scheduled for this weekend.

On Tuesday city officials announced the event has been postponed to February 11th. The mayor’s office says with wind chills anticipated to reach 17 degrees below zero at the beach site, the decision was made to move the event to a predicted warmer day.

Tannen-BOOM includes the bonfire, a beer garden, food, music, and kids’ activities.

