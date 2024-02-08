Local officials renew pressure on New York state Department of Health over Burdett Birth Center closure

State and local officials are still pressing for the Burdett Birth Center to remain open despite plans to close the Troy facility this year.

In late January, six elected officials wrote to New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald expressing concern over the closure plan for Burdett Birth Center. St. Peter’s Health Partners has cited staffing and financial concerns in the decision to close Burdett. One of the letter-signers is 108th district Assemblymember John McDonald, a Democrat and the health commissioner’s brother.

"January 31st, a letter signed not only by members of legislature, but also Mayor Mantello and county executive Steve McLaughlin, asked for the commissioner to deny the request of St. Peter's Health Partners otherwise known as Burdett Health, to remove maternity services," McDonald said. "Since that time, we haven't gotten a response. But it's important to note in the letter, we're asking for the denial because at the end of the day, their own study demonstrated certain important aspects, particularly transportation that needs to be addressed, that still have not been discussed or addressed."

In November, St. Peter's Health Partners held a virtual open house to discuss the closure. McDonald says the event was flawed and that the people didn't get to have their say. "In that letter, we also requested that the public has not had the opportunity for a public meeting. There was a very tightly controlled online, one directional conversation, led by St. Peter's to try to explain that what they were doing. But it was not what is considered in almost any other circle a normal hearing," said McDonald.

Republican Senator Jake Ashby represents the 43rd district. He says St. Peter's’ parent organization Trinity Health is "set on not being transparent and forthcoming." "They tried to get out of the health equity assessment," Ashby said. "They are continuing to stand by this assertion that public transportation or a ride share is a satisfactory solution in bringing expectant mothers over to the Albany County side of the river. And it's just, it's insulting, it really is. It's insulting to the families that have trusted Burdett for generations. And it's insulting to those who are looking to start their future here."

Community members, elected officials, health care leaders and others testified during a September hearing at Russell Sage College at the behest of state Attorney General Tish James. A month later James announced the planned closure of Burdett would be delayed until at least June. McDonald says the AG and the Department of Health are "doing their due diligence."

"The good news is, and I think a letter plays a part in this is that February 28th, St. Peter’s has now scheduled a public hearing from 6 to 7:30, at Hudson Valley Community College," McDonald said. "So that's a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, by the same token, in our letter, we reinforce similar items we reinforced, we mentioned earlier, and June of last year, basically, you know, how deep is DOH going to take a look at this situation. And what we've also talked about is, since that time, New York State Medicaid has increased its reimbursements to hospitals. Medicare has increased its reimbursements to hospitals. We also know that because they are part of a larger national network, they're shipping tens of millions of dollars out of the state of New York. And this all has to be examined. And that takes time."

McDonald is hoping the public will turn out for the hearing. DOH responded to a request for comment via email, saying it’s "it’s reviewing documentation sent by St. Peter’s Health Partners regarding the Burdett Center application for closure. There are no updates at this time."

St. Peter's did not respond to a request for comment, but formally announced the Feb. 28 forum on Thursday and said it looks forward to hearing from important community voices.