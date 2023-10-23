NY AG: Planned closure of Burdett Birth Center delayed

New York’s attorney general says the planned closure of a birthing center in Troy has been delayed until at least June 2024. St. Peter’s Health Partners had planned to shutter Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital by the end of the year, a move that has been met with widespread criticism.

AG Tish James’ office held a public hearing on the plan – which requires state approval – in September. The Democrat says she is pleased with the delay and will work to ensure the facility remains open.

"This facility has provided vital services which take patient concerns, priorities, and values into account, and has helped serve families throughout the Capital Region and beyond," James said in a statement Monday. "We have been in constant contact with our colleagues in government, local stakeholders, and with St. Peter's Health Partners, which runs the Burdett Birth Center. I am pleased that the decision has been made to delay the closure date, and my office will continue to do everything within our power to ensure this essential facility remains open.”

St. Peter’s has cited staffing and financial concerns in the decision to close Burdett. The company said Monday it had no additional comment on the delayed closure plan.

"The Health Equity Impact Assessment submitted by St. Peters Health Partners related to the proposed closure of Burdett Birth Center only confirms that this proposed closure, something that I firmly consider to be a bad idea, has been proven to be a terrible idea that will negatively impact the health and safety of birthing women and babies," said State Assemblyman John McDonald, a Democrat from the 108th District, in a statement Monday. " It is noteworthy that 98% of the survey respondents are opposed to this closure."