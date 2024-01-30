© 2024
Albany's Central Warehouse to be demolished

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published January 30, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST
Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse and a portion of the nearby Amtrak rail bridge that sits within its shadow.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse and a portion of the nearby Amtrak rail bridge that sits within its shadow.

The owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse says it plans to demolish what is often called the city’s biggest eyesore. Redburn Development Partners says a number of factors contributed to its inability to redevelop the hulking structure, including a “very challenging economic climate.” The company says it looks forward to taking the building down.

"There sometimes is victory in defeat," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "And we look forward to working with our partners to get the building down and remove this blight from the skyline."

The 11-story structure has changed hands numerous times amid failed redevelopment attempts.

Earlier this year, members of the Albany County legislature called for the warehouse to be demolished in a letter to state and federal leaders.
