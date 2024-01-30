Albany's Central Warehouse to be demolished

The owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse says it plans to demolish what is often called the city’s biggest eyesore. Redburn Development Partners says a number of factors contributed to its inability to redevelop the hulking structure, including a “very challenging economic climate.” The company says it looks forward to taking the building down.

"There sometimes is victory in defeat," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "And we look forward to working with our partners to get the building down and remove this blight from the skyline."

The 11-story structure has changed hands numerous times amid failed redevelopment attempts.

Earlier this year, members of the Albany County legislature called for the warehouse to be demolished in a letter to state and federal leaders.