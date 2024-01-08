Rally urges reopening of Montpelier post office

Vermont’s Congressional delegation hosted a rally in front of Montpelier’s closed post office Monday afternoon.

The post office in Vermont’s capital has been closed since catastrophic flooding devastated the city last July. Despite the state’s offer to provide alternative facilities and the Congressional delegation urging Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to act to restore service, in November service was terminated in Montpelier. Democratic Congresswoman at-large Becca Balint stood outside the shuttered building, telling the crowd it is unacceptable that the state’s capital city no longer has a post office.

“My message is simple. We need a post office. We deserve a post office and we are not going to stop shouting to everyone who will listen to us in D.C. that we will get a post office. So together: We Deserve A Post Office! We Deserve A Post Office! We Deserve A Post Office! “

Montpelier residents and businesses must travel to Barre for postal services.