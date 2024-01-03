Gov. Healey talks migrants, North Adams storm aid, and minimum wage in Pittsfield

Healey, the nation’s first openly lesbian governor, was in attendance for the swearing in of Peter Marchetti — Pittsfield’s first openly gay mayor. After pledging her administration’s support for Marchetti, Healey took questions from the press. WAMC asked the first-term Democrat when North Adams – the Berkshires’ second-largest community – will receive state aid for millions in storm damages suffered in July.

“We just had $15 million come forward in our supplemental budget," Healey responded. "You know, my heart goes out to all of our cities and towns who were so affected by the severe weather, including the funding. As you know, I was on the ground with Mayor [Jennifer] Macksey in North Adams, so we're going to do everything as we, that we can, as a state. Unfortunately, some of the FEMA rules precludes certain types of relief, and it makes it hard. And that's one thing we've got to change at the federal level, because with climate the way it is, and with the severe weather the way it is, and what we're seeing with such frequency, we need to have better access to federal funding. In the meantime, I sought and got $15 million. It'll help places like North Adams, and we're going to continue to work in partnership with our cities and towns.”

Healey was asked if she is concerned or embarrassed that the minimum wage of neighboring Connecticut has eclipsed that of Massachusetts, rising to $15.69 with the new year.

“Well, I think what's been good in Massachusetts is that we worked successfully over the last few years to raise the minimum wage," said the governor. "as you know, it's now $15, and that's a good thing. I've always supported making sure that wages keep pace with the cost of living. That's important, and I'll review anything that comes to my desk. I think it's also important to note that what we did here in Massachusetts that hasn't been done in other places is, we just passed a billion dollars in tax cuts. Included in that is serious relief for so many families. Now, families with children, with dependents at home, with seniors are going to be eligible for tax cuts. And that's part of what we need to do to make Massachusetts more affordable, and I'm very glad that that happened this year.”

The governor said that any move to institute automatic inflation adjustments to the state’s minimum wage would have to come from the legislature — and that she would consider it if it came to her desk.

“My administration is very focused on affordability, which is why we sought and got a billion dollars in tax cuts, real relief for people," said Healey. "It's why we made school breakfast and lunch free for families around the state. It's why we make community college free, cost free for anyone aged 25 years and older. These are all real ways to make life more affordable in Massachusetts. And probably the single biggest thing we need to do in the state is pass our Affordable Homes Act. We need more housing in the state. Rents are too high, housing prices are too high in Berkshire County and all around the state, and we need to spark housing production. We need that bond bill done now so that we can get construction going- That's new starts, as well as the preservation and rehabilitation of existing housing stock that we need to refit for housing here in Berkshire County and around the state.”

After an influx of migrants stressed the state’s emergency shelters to capacity in 2023, Healey offered an update on the situation.

“We've seen an uptick in the number of new arrivals to Massachusetts starting in about March," she said. "This is something that's been happening over the last couple of years. It seemed to pick up exponentially in March. I will say the good news here in Massachusetts is people are housed and more importantly, people have work authorizations. I asked the Biden administration to get on the ground here a few weeks ago, they did, we processed over 2,000 people for work authorizations. That's important, because we've got a lot of jobs, a lot of employers, a lot of industries looking to put people to work and so, you know, that's a good thing. It will also help relieve some of the pressure on our existing housing shelter system- As more people are working, they'll be exited out of shelter. But we need reform on the border, we need Congress to act and pass comprehensive immigration reform, which also includes important reforms that President Biden has put forward at the border that deal with things like border security, the asylum process, trafficking of fentanyl. President Biden has put that forward, it's up to Congress to act.”

Healey said that unlike New York, Massachusetts has not received busloads of migrants sent from the southern border.

“I'm in touch with all of my colleagues, other governors from around other states, who are all monitoring the situation," she said. "It is the case that the governor in Texas seems to be continuing to engage in a concerted effort to bus people. We have not seen that here in Massachusetts. We're just going to continue to work the problem, try to find housing for people, also reform our shelter system, and most importantly, get people working”

Healey was unclear if more migrants will be housed in the Berkshires, where dozens are already staying in local hotels paid for by the commonwealth in Pittsfield and Great Barrington.

“It's a little hard to predict," said the governor. "I think we're managing the situation. We've seen the numbers drop off some. I just want to express how grateful I am to the city of Pittsfield to so many communities and community service providers, including the faith community, churches, temples and other organizations who have stepped forward in this time to try to help with this issue.”