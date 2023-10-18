© 2023
Healey endorses Marchetti over Krol in Pittsfield mayoral election: “He'll make a terrific mayor”

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in Pittsfield on October 18th, 2023, with Mayor Linda Tyer at her side.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is wading into Pittsfield electoral politics by making an endorsement in next month’s mayoral race.

The Democrat endorsed city council President Peter Marchetti in his race against former councilor John Krol in their bid to succeed outgoing two-term mayor Linda Tyer.

“Peter is the right person for the job," Healey told reporters. "His many, many years of experience, both as a banker in the banking community and community development, his work with young people, his service on the city council, it will mean a lot, I think, to the future of Pittsfield. It's certainly a vision that resonates with the vision that I have for the Commonwealth. So, I'm excited to support Peter in his candidacy. I think he'll make a terrific mayor.”

Healey was in town Wednesday to announce her $4 billion Affordable Homes Act, which the governor says is the largest housing investment in state history. The election is November 7th.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
