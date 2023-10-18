Healey endorses Marchetti over Krol in Pittsfield mayoral election: “He'll make a terrific mayor”
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is wading into Pittsfield electoral politics by making an endorsement in next month’s mayoral race.
The Democrat endorsed city council President Peter Marchetti in his race against former councilor John Krol in their bid to succeed outgoing two-term mayor Linda Tyer.
“Peter is the right person for the job," Healey told reporters. "His many, many years of experience, both as a banker in the banking community and community development, his work with young people, his service on the city council, it will mean a lot, I think, to the future of Pittsfield. It's certainly a vision that resonates with the vision that I have for the Commonwealth. So, I'm excited to support Peter in his candidacy. I think he'll make a terrific mayor.”
Healey was in town Wednesday to announce her $4 billion Affordable Homes Act, which the governor says is the largest housing investment in state history. The election is November 7th.