Healey endorses Marchetti over Krol in Pittsfield mayoral election: “He'll make a terrific mayor”

The Democrat endorsed city council President Peter Marchetti in his race against former councilor John Krol in their bid to succeed outgoing two-term mayor Linda Tyer.

“Peter is the right person for the job," Healey told reporters. "His many, many years of experience, both as a banker in the banking community and community development, his work with young people, his service on the city council, it will mean a lot, I think, to the future of Pittsfield. It's certainly a vision that resonates with the vision that I have for the Commonwealth. So, I'm excited to support Peter in his candidacy. I think he'll make a terrific mayor.”

Healey was in town Wednesday to announce her $4 billion Affordable Homes Act, which the governor says is the largest housing investment in state history. The election is November 7th.

