With Gov. Healey watching, Marchetti is sworn in as first new mayor of Pittsfield in 8 years

After 16 nonconsecutive years on the city council and a failed mayoral bid in 2011, Marchetti has finally ascended to the corner office. He succeeds two-term Mayor Linda Tyer, who did not seek re-election.

“Many of you know that I do not consider myself a trailblazer," said Marchetti. "But I am honored to be Pittsfield first openly gay mayor.”

Marchetti pledged to increase communication from the mayor’s office, and said he would launch a biweekly program on Pittsfield Community Television to regularly update residents on his administration’s efforts.

“As I was knocking on doors, meeting thousands of constituents during the campaign, you voiced a theme that I heard time and time again: You are deeply concerned about the mental health and substance use disorders," he said. "Many families experienced daily struggles finding the help and resources they need. While the service agencies face the challenge of having enough people on their staff to do their work, these issues must receive the priority they deserve. I know that these two factors are at the heart of much of our crime and homeless issue that holds our city captive. We need to open the lines of communication so that all feel safe, and most importantly, those that need services are able to receive them. We have to bring together key stakeholders at all levels of government to address their concerns head on, and we have to work to eliminate the negative stigma. This will take hard work. To facilitate this process, in the first 90 days, I plan to create a mental health and substance use disorder taskforce.”

In an unspoken allusion to calls for change that followed the 2022 police killing of a local 22-year-old having a mental health crisis, Marchetti said his administration will continue to reshape policing in Pittsfield.

“We have made some progress with the addition of co-responders and social workers, but we have much more work to do," he said. "We will add additional co-responders and social workers to get the job done. People need to feel safe, and we must address their concerns.”

Just weeks after the council he once led approved sweeping tax hikes, the freshly sworn-in mayor pledged to expand Pittsfield’s tax base through new investments in attracting businesses.

“I plan to build on the existing model to include small businesses who want to create new jobs and expand their operations," said Marchetti. "That is why I will be proposing $500,000 for the Small Business Trust Fund.”

Discussing housing, Marchetti acknowledged the highest-profile visitor at the ceremony: Governor Maura Healey, who visited the city in October to detail her new $4 billion housing bill.

“In order to attract a qualified workforce, we must be able to provide quality housing," he said. "Not only should we continue to create additional living spaces by renovating existing structures likely we'll do with Hibbard School, but we should streamline the process required for new construction and seek grants and financial assistance that are available from our partners in the federal and state governments.”

As for the city’s schools, Marchetti pledged to support the workers in Pittsfield’s public education system.

“I will work to ensure that our teachers and paraprofessionals have the support and resources required to provide a quality education that produces quality results," said the mayor. "Our teachers and paraprofessionals have the firsthand perspective, and their input should be used to develop solutions to address educational problems. I will meet them with them routinely and use my voice as a member of the school committee to achieve this success.”

Marchetti also promised to review the performance of every city department, to continue promoting Pittsfield’s natural resources, and to deliver a new vision of Wahconah Park — the city’s beloved but decrepit historic ballpark.

“We have two beautiful lakes, a variety of parks, and many other recreation areas that provide our residents and visitors a quality of life second to none," said Marchetti. "Our parks provide facilities for our youth to play sports, and for others to enjoy their natural beauty. We will also work with our state and federal partners for a rebirth of our beloved Wahconah Park. Having a year-round stadium will benefit our city but also the entire Berkshires economically.”

For her part, Governor Healey promised to support Marchetti as he begins his term.

“Pittsfield is a special place, and mayor, I want you to know that," she said. "You know that about me and about Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. It's an important part of our state's history, of who we are, our identity. It's the hub of regional activity and an economy. Most importantly, Pittsfield has always struck me as a place where people work really hard, and they care for one another.”

Also Tuesday, at-large city councilors Pete White and Earl Persip were voted president and vice president, respectively, of the 11-member body.