North Country state senator outlines legislative priorities

The North Country’s Republican state Senator is outlining his priorities for New York’s legislative session starting Wednesday.

Dan Stec, the Republican from the 45th District, issued his priorities as the legislature convenes in Albany. Stec plans to focus on cell phone service expansion in the Adirondacks, affordable housing in the North Country, and rate increases for the Nursing Home Medicaid Program. Stec says correctional facilities are no longer safe for employees due to the HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement, and says it must be repealed.

Stec plans to join other Republicans in Albany Wednesday to announce an economic and public safety legislative package.