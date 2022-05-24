Bill introduced to repeal New York's HALT Act

New York state Senator Dan Stec led a group of Republican legislators in Albany Tuesday calling for the repeal of solitary confinement limits.

The state legislature passed the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, known as HALT, last year. It limits the use of solitary and segregated confinement and implements alternative rehabilitation.

On Tuesday Republican Dan Stec of the 45th district was joined by other members of the GOP to announce legislation to repeal the HALT Act.

“Since HALT went into effect on April 1st, assaults have been up in our prison system 25 percent. Repealing HALT would restore some much needed public safety within our prison walls for both staff and the incarcerated.”

Republican Matt Simpson of the 114th District plans to introduce a companion bill in the state Assembly.