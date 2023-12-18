© 2023
Lawsuit challenges two provisions of Vermont’s gun laws

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST

Organizations supporting gun rights have filed suit challenging two provisions of Vermont’s gun laws.

The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs has joined two sporting goods stores and two individuals in a lawsuit that claims two Vermont laws violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The first law limits firearms magazines to 10 rounds for a rifle and 15 for a pistol. The second imposes a 72-hour waiting period for the purchase of a firearm.

Federation President Chris Bradley says the “restrictions unconstitutionally infringe on Vermonters’ fundamental right to self-defense and must be struck down.”
