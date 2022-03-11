Vermont Senate overrides veto of gun bill

The Vermont Senate has voted to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill aimed at keeping firearms out of hospitals and closing the so-called “Charleston Loophole.”

Governor Scott said he vetoed the legislation because it would have extended to 30 days the maximum background-check waiting period to purchase firearms. Currently if a background check is not completed within three days the purchase is allowed to proceed.

The Senate overrode his veto on a 21 to 9 vote.

Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Democrat, says the override sends a clear message they are serious about gun safety legislation.

“It was our intention to finally close a dangerous loophole. Which is why the Senate stands by its work on S.30.”

The House now considers its own override.

