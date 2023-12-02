Students at the College of Saint Rose are looking for satisfactory answers

Word that leaked Thursday was made official a day later: The College of Saint Rose in Albany is closing and many students and staff are angry and lost.

Nearly 3,000 students will have to make new plans after the spring semester.

Students were officially informed of the closure Friday during a closed-door meeting and tell WAMC while worried about their futures, they also worry about their professors.

Lauren Wrigley, a graduate student at the college, says being able to spend her entire college career at Saint Rose is bittersweet.

“I think the thing that's hurt us the most collectively, is just the knowing that our professors have really nowhere to go,” Wrigley said. “It's so hard to find jobs in academia now. They were the most this my most memorable thing about being at the school and that so many of them have made life changing impacts on me. So that's been the hardest part to grasp at least.”

Dan Hanrahan, a history education major, says he chose the college for its accessibility.

“This frustrating because as a disabled American, it's very hard to find colleges that are inclusive for people with disabilities,” Hanrahan said. “And this college is very inclusive for people with disabilities. So, they provide like a lot more accommodations. There's a lot of people with disabilities on campus. And you just get the sense that it’s welcoming.”

Camela Hughes is a visiting assistant professor at the college’s School of Criminal Justice and Director of the Cold Case Analysis Center. Hughes attended the campus gathering Friday to hear college leaders’ explanation for the closure.

“They did sound like prepared talking points to me, which I understand,” Hughes said. “And some of the stuff, you know, it's hard to say I don't know the financial part of it. But I also definitely agree that many people do not feel these were sincere remarks.”

Other local educational institutions pledged their support. Russell Sage College said it is heartbroken and is ready to “provide a supportive landing for students who need to finish their degrees.” University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez called it a tragic day and said the SUNY school remains committed to midtown Albany, where it has a campus.