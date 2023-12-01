Emotions run high as College of Saint Rose closure becomes official

It was an emotional scene today as The College of Saint Rose in Albany confirmed it will close next spring. The official announcement comes a day after a decisive vote by the Board of Trustees.

"At the conclusion of the spring '24 semester, our beloved 103-year-old College of Saint Rose will shut its doors and never, ever thought I would utter those words," said a somber Chair Jeffrey Stone, who told students, faculty and supporters at the Massry Center For The Arts that the Board of Trustees had determined the private institution does not have the financial resources to operate a full 2024-2025 academic year, and has a projected $11 million deficit for this year. Stone cited declining enrollment linked to a shrinking pool of high school graduates and the COVID-19 pandemic for the financial stress on the college.

College President Marcia White chastised reporters after the private gathering. "You know, the announcement that we've made today, one that we did not know we were going to be making yesterday until a board made a decision. It's excruciating. Even to talk about the closure of the college, Saint Rose is so painful and devastating to all of us. And the only reason that I'm not a wreck and in tears is I am so angry at the fact that our students, our faculty, our employees, their parents, the parents of our students had to hear this news in the press, rather than from us today, which is the time we had put aside to do a personal message to them and have a conversation. That's the way we do it at Saint Rose," said White.

The decision to shutter the school leaked Thursday on the heels of a Times Union report that the private college recently asked the city for $5 million.

"I want to make it crystal clear that there was never a request for a bailout," White said. "And the request was not for immediate financial support. The request was for bridge funding, so that the College of Saint Rose could continue conversations with a partner, another partner of higher education, so that we could not only continue programs here, but continue programs that are providing the professional workforce that's in crisis mode in New York state."

White promised students, faculty and staff support through the rest of the academic year and beyond. She added Saint Rose had been looking to partner with, affiliate, or merge with another college to save the school. But such a partner was never found.

Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis issued a statement calling for envisioning “the next chapter of the 87 properties owned by the college, ensuring the college’s closure does not negatively impact the Pine Hills neighborhood."

White says the focus of the closure shouldn't be on buildings or real estate, but people. "And the thing that's very disturbing is that when a college closes, and a college like ours, that you have to remember, 40% of our students are Pell eligible. 40% identify of color. And when some of those students leave a college, they never go back. So this community isn't just losing a few students, they're losing also the economic support in this neighborhood. They're losing the fact that you may have 79 buildings that are going to be shuttered. The impact that we have on New York state again, we graduate and provide the certificates of education more than any other college in New York state. We're number one in producing teachers. Also 25% of the school principals in New York City are Saint Rose graduates," said White.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan spoke on WAMC’s Roundtable panel Friday morning, and said communication with the college leading up to the closure announcement had been lacking:

"And so it really was not until October, middle middle of October, that I received a phone call saying no things are very dire. But we are pursuing a partnership agreement. And we think we're going to find a partner. And we're going to be looking for some financial assistance to bridge us to that partnership. And it wasn't until the Monday of of Thanksgiving week that a meeting was called where that demand was made for a specific dollar amount with the explanation that this money was desperately needed to prevent the school from closing. And so it happened at lightning speed," Sheehan said.

Nicole Tapia, a first-year student, says she feels let down. "Obviously they didn't tell us because they need students to enroll so they didn't say anything but this is just not the way I wanted to start my college year I'm not from the city I'm I'm in state but I'm here I'm from New York City so it's just like damn like now I'm gonna have to like look elsewhere. This is a school that like provided everything that we need it you know, I mean, like, has great programs," Tapia said.

Camela Hughes is a visiting assistant professor at the college’s School of Criminal Justice and Director of the Cold Case Analysis Center: "They did sound like prepared talking points to me, which I understand, and some of the stuff, you know, it's hard to say. I don't know the financial part of it but I also definitely agree that many people do not see themselves," said Hughes.

Other local educational institutions pledged their support. Russell Sage college said it is heartbroken and is ready to “provide a supportive landing for students who need to finish their degrees.” University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez called it a tragic day and said the SUNY school remains committed to midtown Albany, where it has a campus.



