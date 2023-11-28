Price Chopper/Market 32 purchases five ShopRite stores slated for closure

Price Chopper/Market 32 says it has purchased the leases of the five ShopRite stores slated for closure in New York’s Capital Region.

The grocery chain says it plans to open the locations in Niskayuna and North Greenbush as Market 32s. The Slingerlands site, which is across from an existing Market 32, will be marketed for sublease. Discussions about the facilities in Albany and Colonie continue. Price Chopper/Market 32 says it does not plan to operate the gas stations at the former ShopRite stores.

“Our Market 32 brand has been extremely well received and this gives us an excellent opportunity to expand our footprint in the Capital Region, provide our customers with the shopping experience they are looking for and our teammates with career growth opportunities right here in our hometown,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president, in a statement.

“I want to thank Price Chopper/Market 32 for its continuing commitment to our city," Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said in a statement. "By purchasing the lease at the former Central Ave. ShopRite location, the Golub Corporation sends a clear message that they will continue to ensure our residents have access to affordable, healthy food as well as good-paying jobs across our city.”

Wakefern Food Corp., the parent company of ShopRite, announced in late October that it intended to close its Capital Region stores and gas stations by early December, saying it could not sustain the level of sales needed to keep them operating.

Based in Schenectady, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates more than 130 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Market32 and Tops announced a merger two years ago.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is excited about the prospect of growing scale right here in New York’s Capital Region, where we’ve been serving customers for more than 90 years. We have always been and will remain an employer of choice for our valued teammates. We are here to stay and will continue to invest in modernizing our stores, providing opportunities to our workforce, delivering an exceptional shopping experience to our customers, and supporting the community around us,” said Bringhurst.