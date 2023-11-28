Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins a finalist for Ann Arbor post

For the second time in about two years, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is a finalist for a similar post in the Midwest.

Hawkins is listed as one of four candidates who will interview for the chief role in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday. Ayesha Ghazi Edwin is a member of Ann Arbor's City Council.

City of Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor City Councilor Ayesha Ghazi Edwin (D), Ward 3

"Thursday, we're going to have a public reception so people in the city can come and meet the candidates," said Edwin. "That's already been publicly announced and advertised. And then at 8 a.m. on Friday morning, we're going to have a panel of interviewers of these four finalists and the city council will be present. and will kind of be you know, they will answer questions, we have the opportunity to ask questions, and then we provide some feedback, and everything goes back to the city, and they continue the process."

Hawkins, a longtime Michigan resident, was chief of the Southfield department until leaving for Albany in 2018. In 2021, Hawkins was a finalist for the chief position in Akron, Ohio, but ultimately withdrew his candidacy.

City of Albany Albany 15th ward Common Councilor Tom Hoey

Albany 15th ward Common Councilor Tom Hoey chairs the council's Public Safety Committee. He’s not surprised that Ann Arbor has reached out to Hawkins:

“You know, what happens is, if you are a good at your job, people do come looking for you, and they want to bring you to their city," Hoey said. "And I think that's what the case is right now that Ann Arbor, through their headhunters, probably reached out, and are looking for somebody with Chief Hawkins’ capabilities. I just looked up Ann Arbor, their population is around 138,000. So a little bit larger, 25% larger than Albany, but it's a very similar city. And I think, you know, if they do offer it to him, I think it would be a good move for him. I know he has grandchildren in Ann Arbor. And, you know, a lot of times you'd like to be close to your family, and you know, especially your grandchildren. So I think this is a good opportunity for him. But I think it'll be a loss for Albany."

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Hawkins has done a “tremendous job reducing violent crime, improving public safety, and furthering the city’s commitment to community policing.” The Democrat agrees with Hoey it’s no surprise that Hawkins is being courted, but adds she hopes he stays in Albany. Again, Hoey: "The mayor has announced that she's not going to run again. And I'm sure that, you know, it's the uncertainty of who will become mayor in two years, will they want him as chief, I really think he's done a great job. He's coming from the outside, which is always a difficult thing. You know, and the, the amount of shootings in Albany is, is very, very high as it is in most big cities in New York. And I think he's done a good job. I think public relations wise, he's reached out, he does talk to the council members. He tries to deal with the situation, the best that he can," said Hoey.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says on Ann Arbor's website he "remains committed to providing a new police chief recommendation to City Council for consideration before the end of this year." The mayors of Ann Arbor and Albany were not available for comment. Ann Arbor has both a mayor and a city administrator who share governing duties, as well as a community police review board similar to Albany's. The two cities’ mayors and councils are all Democrats. Councilor Edwin says criteria for Ann Arbor’s search for finalists for police chief included looking for someone who understands community involvement in policing, reducing use of force and prioritizing public safety, qualities demonstrated by Hawkins.

"One of our big priorities is that we are hoping to find a chief that's in alignment with our Ann Arbor Crisis Response Program, which we're hoping to launch, and we still have an RFP out. We're looking for, you know, businesses that can to consult with us and help to implement something," Edwin said.

Hawkins is quoted on the city website as saying: “Ann Arbor is a wonderful community with high expectations for its public servants. I am eager to see if my skill set and service orientation match what the city is looking for in its next police chief."