Optimism dims as search for missing Richmond woman continues in Lenox

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
A Richmond, Massachusetts woman whose empty car was found near Lenox Mountain remains missing after days of searching.

Susan Lockwood, 66, has been missing since October 30th. Her car was found on Reservoir Road, nearby a number of popular hiking trails. Lenox Police Chief Stephen O'Brien says that even a coordinated search of the rugged terrain involving state, local, and volunteer searchers hasn’t helped locate Lockwood.

“We don't know that anybody in this situation is deceased, so we are going to continue- Or at least Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue is going to continue their searches on a semi-scheduled basis," O'Brien told WAMC. "I think they're coming back later this week to do a another area. But it's very unlikely that that we're going to find anyone alive if they have been in those woods for this amount of time.”

O’Brien says foul play has been ruled out in Lockwood’s disappearance.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
