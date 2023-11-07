Optimism dims as search for missing Richmond woman continues in Lenox

Susan Lockwood, 66, has been missing since October 30th. Her car was found on Reservoir Road, nearby a number of popular hiking trails. Lenox Police Chief Stephen O'Brien says that even a coordinated search of the rugged terrain involving state, local, and volunteer searchers hasn’t helped locate Lockwood.

“We don't know that anybody in this situation is deceased, so we are going to continue- Or at least Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue is going to continue their searches on a semi-scheduled basis," O'Brien told WAMC. "I think they're coming back later this week to do a another area. But it's very unlikely that that we're going to find anyone alive if they have been in those woods for this amount of time.”

O’Brien says foul play has been ruled out in Lockwood’s disappearance.