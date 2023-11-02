City of Albany gets first high-speed EV chargers

The first high-speed chargers for electric vehicles are now operational in downtown Albany.

Four fast chargers were installed at the Quackenbush public parking garage along Orange Street, bringing New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network into the capital city.

Two years ago Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation requiring all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York to be zero emissions by 2035. NYPA says its partnership with the Albany Parking Authority supports more carbon-free transportation and helps reach the goal.

At the garage, NYPA’s Maribel Cruz-Brown said the city-owned facility was chosen because of its proximity to the Thruway and its urban setting. “This site in the Quackenbush area garage is the 38th Fast charging station in the power authority’s EVolve New York network. That translates to a total of almost 150 chargers that we've built throughout New York State. Add in the infrastructure being installed through public and private collaboration, and there are now more than 1200 high speed chargers statewide, mostly near heavily traveled highway routes. It's become much easier for EV drivers to travel long distances as they will find many places along the route to charge up and get back on the road quickly. At an EVolve New York site like this one, for example, a battery powered EV can charge in as little as 20 minutes,” Cruz-Brown said.

Cruz-Brown says having access to public chargers in urban areas shows potential buyers that driving an EV can be as convenient as driving a gas powered car.

Emily Durham is the Chief Legal Officer for Electrify America, which boasts more than 140 DC fast charging stations across 47 states and the District of Columbia.

“Our electrify commercial division provided the hardware and manage the commissioning of this station here in Albany," said Durham. "We're proud to operate and maintain this station and other EVolve New York locations and help the New York Power Authority accomplish their electrification transportation goals. With New York being a top 10 EV adoption state, this Albany station and the entire EVolve New York network underscores our common goal of providing access to DC fast charging. The collective efforts of policymakers utilities, the public and private sector stakeholders, demonstrate the leadership necessary to make transportation electrification a reality today.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the units add a much-desired resource for EV owners. "These fast chargers will not only allow more drivers to make a stop in Albany during their travels and take the time to walk along the Skyway, stop in at the Pump Station and have lunch, or any of the other restaurants that are walking distance from here. But it is going to continue to encourage more gas drivers to make that switch, knowing that they have somewhere to charge, and somewhere to charge quickly and conveniently. So as we continue on, meeting the Governor Hochul’s goals with respect to ensuring that we are hitting those climate change goals that we have, we're hitting the goals that we have with respect to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. This is another really important piece of that puzzle," Sheehan said.

Sean Palladino is acting Executive Director of the Albany Parking Authority.

“As we continue towards a more electrified future, the demand for EV chargers will continue to grow. These chargers here today expand the Albany Parking Authority’s electric charging footprint with 23 EV charging spaces across three garages in the city of Albany,” said Palladino.

Quackenbush garage has 879 parking spaces and now 13 EV charging stations.