City of Albany expanding electric car charging capacity with $500,000 grant

The city of Albany is stepping up its efforts to build the infrastructure needed to electrify the city’s transportation networks.

Albany has been awarded a grant from the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation to install 28 "level 2" electric charging ports at 14 stations. A level 2 charger tops up an electric car battery five to seven times faster than a typical home-based charger.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the project is funded through the DEC's Municipal Zero Emissions program.

“We are really working to ensure that we build out the infrastructure that we're going to need to support electric vehicles in the city of Albany," Sheehan said. "We're really thrilled that we were selected for this grant, it's going to allow us to continue to build those out. We've been partnering with Albany Parking Authority to get them in our garages. And then we are, you know, building out our on street infrastructure. So these are investments that are going to be needed. The federal government is providing significant incentives for people to switch to electric vehicles, and we need to be ready to support them.”

National Grid's Patrick Stella says the utility is also doing its part in supporting customers switching to EVs.

“National Grid is, is working on some different payment methods for customers who may have EVs," said Stella. "Most times customers are charged charging an EV at night, and we're working on some ways to give customers a break on their bill for charging their EV at night when there's when there's less use on the system. It's good for us, as far as the system goes, and it's good for customers to get to get a break on, you know, what that will cost and we're working on implementing that in the next couple of months.”

An report by the website bumper.com finds that in a time of volatile gas prices, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York are the best positioned states for drivers looking to switch to electric vehicles to save money. Julianne Ohlander is a data analyst with the site.

“It does take a little bit longer to charge your car than to fill up on a tank of gas," Ohlander said. "And then you have, is the electrical system going to be able to handle the increased demand placed on it, especially when you know, and in the next decade, that you won't be able to purchase a brand new gas powered vehicle.”

Mindful of New York's mandate that new cars must be zero-emission by the year 2035, Sheehan says installing additional charging stations is just the beginning of Albany's endeavors to increase sustainability and combat climate change.

“We are focusing on parking lots and parking garages," Sheehan said. "But we're also have passed legislation that will allow us to create on street locations, and ticket people that are parked there that are not charging their vehicles. So we know that parking is a premium in the city of Albany, but we have to make way for this infrastructure in order for our residents to be able to take advantage of it and meet those mandates.”

Stella notes that National Grid is working on projects to boost its electric transmission system.

“Obviously it's, you know, it's a long process, there are policies and procedures that we need to go through to do electric work and upgrade the power lines, but we're working with the state to try to expedite that process as best we can" Stella said. "We know there's going to be more EVs on there, there's going to be more, you know, more electrification as we move forward.”

A key part of Albany's electrification effort involves the implementation of a 2022 “Fleet Electrification Study” and Sheehan notes city departments have already begun replacing fossil-fuel vehicles with EVs.

“At this point in order for any vehicle to be purchased, if it's not an electric vehicle, it needs to come to me to be signed off," Sheehan said. "I haven't had to sign off on any non-electric vehicles yet. So we you know, we understand that there might be certain special situations, but we believe that with what has happened with the technology in the advanced advancement of the technology that most of our fleet can be electric, you know, the big snowplows and garbage trucks. That's a different challenge. And it may be that that green hydrogen will play a role in that, as that advances but for most of our vehicles, we're we can move forward with electric.”

Sheehan says as residents, businesses, schools and the city increasingly adopt electric vehicles , greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced, air quality will improve, and EV drivers will save money on fuel and maintenance.