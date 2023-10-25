New concerns about Hudson River barge dangers emerge

Advocates are raising alarms over a change in definition they say could lead to anchorages opening up in the Hudson River, following Congressional action that banned new anchorages in 2021 after a years-long effort.

In 2019, the U.S. Coast Guard scrapped a plan to establish new anchorage sites in the Hudson River following widespread community opposition. Two years later, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, Congress banned new anchorages between Yonkers and Kingston.

But now, some fear that another battle is ahead.

In August, New York Congressman Pat Ryan, a Democrat from the 18th District and former Ulster County Executive, wrote to Coast Guard Commander Zeita Merchant outlining his concerns with a change of definition to the boundaries of the Port of New York. Ryan wrote, “As a result, regulations on anchoring would not apply north of Tarrytown, and commercial vessels would be permitted under Inland Navigation Rules to anchor anywhere for any length of time, so as they do not impede traffic and display a light at night.”

This week, Ryan’s office released the Coast Guard’s response from Director of Marine Transportation Systems Michael Emerson, dated October 17th. Emerson writes that the Coast Guard is “committed to ensuring navigational safety, environmental protection, and the efficient flow of commerce on this critical waterway.”

Emerson continues that he has asked for a “collective evaluation on the outcomes resulting from the clarification of the geographic reach of the Port of New York anchoring regulation” and that the “Coast Guard will be arranging meetings with a local environmental non-governmental organization and the Hudson River Safety Navigation Committee…this month to further discuss and understand the issues raised” over the change.

Ryan characterizes the Coast Guard’s response as “woefully insufficient.”

Ned Sullivan, president of Scenic Hudson, says it’s reminiscent of the last dispute.

“Back when the Coast Guard proposed those new anchorages, the entire Hudson Valley came together,” said Sullivan. “This was a true point of consensus, whether it was the business community, real estate, environmental groups, elected officials, citizens, residents, everyone opposed the use of the Hudson River as a parking lot.”

Sullivan promised a similar effort from advocates and other stakeholders now.

“We will be there in force and we will be seeking the Coast Guard’s reversal of this action.”

A group of municipalities that draw drinking water from the river known as the Hudson 7 are also concerned. In statement included in a press release from Ryan’s office, Hudson 7 Chair and Rhinebeck Village Mayor Gary Bassett said, “We want restrictions to limit any risk of accidents and spills of hazardous products in the reach of our intakes that could imperil our water supply.”

Environmental organization Riverkeeper is also requesting details, according to boat captain John Lipscomb.

“Riverkeeper has written the Coast Guard stating that we believe that their action that they’ve just taken is an illegal action,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb says Riverkeeper wants the Coast Guard to rescind its change to the Port of New York definition until proper environmental and administrative studies are completed and reviewed. He adds he does not believe the Coast Guard intends to skirt existing restrictions on anchorages.

“Riverkeeper is not suggesting in any way that the Coast Guard did this definition change in order to circumvent what happened back in 2016. We're not suggesting that at all. They are a bureaucracy, they have their reasons for doing what they do, and we are concerned about the consequences of what they've done, but we're not suggesting that it's any kind of an end run around what happened in 2016,” said Lipscomb.

WAMC has requested comment from the U.S. Coast Guard on its plans to gather input from stakeholders.