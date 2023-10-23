Reactions to verdict in Darryl Mount Jr.'s wrongful death lawsuit a decade in the making

A jury in Saratoga County last week ruled in favor of the City of Saratoga Springs in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Darryl Mount, Jr., closing a chapter on the decade-long tragedy.

In the early morning hours of August 31st, 2013, a 21-year-old Mount sustained serious injuries during a police foot chase downtown. Mount was left with a brain injury and died nine months later of pneumonia linked to his injuries.

Questions surrounding Mount’s death sparked calls for heightened police accountability, as Mount’s mother and local activists claimed police brutality. Police and city officials denied wrongdoing throughout.

Mayor Ron Kim says he is grateful to reach a point of closure. The incumbent Democrat, now seeking a second term, , placed blame for community unrest at the feet of his political opponent, Chris Mathiesen, who served as city Commissioner of Public Safety at the time of the Mount incident. Kim is also a former Public Safety Commissioner.

“The only way to give finality to this, this question was to have a jury review it," said Kim. "Because unfortunately, former Commissioner Mathiesen botched the — any investigation on it, refused to do one then lied about it. So, to me, a jury of peers in Saratoga County was always going to be the only way we would have a decision that had some finality. And I'm glad that that has occurred. I'm only sad that it's taken us 10 years to get to this point.”

The plaintiff’s case revolved around painting a picture of a “culture of corruption” within the Police Department that pre-determined their investigation of Mount’s death to protect officers from litigation.

It was revealed in his court deposition that then-City Police Chief Greg Veitch did not open an internal affairs investigation into the Mount case and misled a reporter about the status of such an investigation. During the trial, Veitch said the case was thoroughly investigated through the criminal probe, and that it was serving as both a criminal investigation and internal one, the latter classification dropped as to release materials to the public.

Mathiesen is hopeful that the verdict can allow the city to move on, while striking back at Kim.

“This goes back to the fact that there have been too many lies and misconceptions surrounding this case." Mathiesen continued, "and Mayor Kim should know better than to be a party that. So, he should not be lying about this, there was most certainly a thorough investigation of this incident.”

Current Commissioner of Public Safety Jim Montagnino, also running for re-election, has repeatedly clashed with Black Lives Matters activists that brought renewed attention to the Mount case.

The first-term Democrat spoke at a city council meeting hours after the verdict was delivered, saying the jury’s verdict finally clears the city of what he called “baseless allegations” of misconduct.

“This verdict is a long time coming as the incident in question occurred more than 10 years ago." Montagnino read, "There was finally closure for Mr. Mounts’ family and for the citizens of Saratoga Springs. For years a small but vocal group of individuals have alleged without evidence that Darryl mount was the victim of police misconduct. After a public trial that lasted more than two weeks, it is now clear that those baseless allegations were indeed lies.”

Attorney Steve Coffey, who represented Mount’s estate and mother, Patty Jackson, in the civil trial, said that while he was disappointed with the verdict, he hopes the findings can lead to progressive changes.

“There's a lot of things that happened in this case, it may have cast a light upon the Saratoga Police Department, which is not exactly favorable. So, to the extent that it's made some changes, I'm happy about that." Coffey continued, "but I'm a lawyer, and it's made changes in the way they run their department, which I think it has—I hope it has been who everybody has to be happy about that. But I, I represent people who are here, and who believe that they have a clause it's worth fighting for. And that's what I did.”

The Mount case has had an impact on police policy. Less than two months after the foot chase, the department began equipping some officers on route control with body-worn cameras in October 2013. Earlier this year, the city council established a civilian review board.

Defense Attorney John Aspland, who represented the city in the civil trial, spoke with reporters after the verdict was delivered.

“It should bring some closure, because the best investigation is a full civil trial in some respects, right?" asked Aspland. "Because there's, there's no opportunity to miss anything, because both sides have the opportunity to present the evidence. So I'm hopeful that now the family can say, ‘we had our beliefs, we made our arguments, and this matters resolved.’ I hope.”

Throughout the two-and-a-half-week trial, Black Lives Matter activists attended arguments in court.

Saratoga BLM organizer Samira Sangare, said that while she and many others are let down by the verdict, the group will continue to rally around Mount’s legacy.

“It's sad, but, you know, we are like hoping it is like some type of closure," said Sangare. "Given that, you know, it's been 10 years, for the family and for everyone else in the community. But that doesn't mean that, you know, we're gonna stop talking about Darryl, doesn't mean we're gonna stop our movement. Darryl, is a big reason as to why we're doing what we're doing. And, Darryl, is a big reason as to why we've gotten so many things move forward and have these small victories in Saratoga Springs.”

Jackson has not decided whether she will appeal the jury’s verdict.