Medical expert testifies during Darryl Mount Jr. trial

Tuesday was the sixth day of the civil trial brought by the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the City of Saratoga Springs by the family of Darryl Mount, Jr., who died 9 months after he was injured during a police foot chase in August 2013.

Dr. George Shaw, an emergency medicine physician with a PhD in physics, took the stand Tuesday.

Questioned by an attorney for the Mount family, Shaw used a large pad and models of the brain and skull to describe Mount’s injuries, which were to the side of his face.

Contrary to the narrative that Mount was injured by falling from a scaffold at a height of 20 feet, Shaw said he did not believe Mount’s injuries were associated with a fall — adding he would have expected additional injuries to the skull. Shaw also said Mount’s injuries were deep in the brain and more associated with a rotational injury.

Mount’s family is alleging police brutality. Police claim that Mount was found injured at the base of the wall and scaffold after they lost sight of him during a pursuit into an alley and construction area.