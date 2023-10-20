Schenectady City Council likely to vote on mayor’s budget proposal today

Schenectady City Councilors meet late this afternoon to vote on the mayor’s budget proposal.

Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy announced his $111 million 2024 spending plan earlier this month: “It looks for small increases in our trash fee, our water and sewer fees. And it holds the tax levy steady at $12.98 per thousand,” said McCarthy.

Councilman John Polimeni says fellow councilors may opt to tweak it. "I don't know what their proposed changes are other than asking for a salary increase for the council, which I strongly oppose. The council really hasn't produced anything of substance in the past three years," Polimeni said.

Council President Marion Porterfield proposes a 16% pay hike for the seven-member panel. According to city hall, incumbents are eligible for raises in 2024 only if they run for re-election. Porterfield, a Democrat, has not returned calls from WAMC.

Polimeni, not running for re-election next month, expects his colleagues to “pass whatever they put forward,” calling it “fiscally irresponsible” for councilors to ask for more pay when the mayor anticipates a $7.4 million deficit in 2025.

Councilor Carmel Patrick, who is running for re-election, shares Polimeni's stance. “Those of us that have chosen to enter into this role are there not for the remuneration, the financial remuneration, because of a commitment to trying to help the residents in Schenectady. So I think with some of the issues that are on the table, in terms of what we need to do in terms of increasing some of our fees for sewer, water and trash, the overall state of what residents are facing in terms of going to the grocery store and seeing their prices increase, you know, just the struggles that a lot of our residents are having I just don't think it's an appropriate time to be raising our own salaries, ” said Patrick.

Councilor Carl Williams, also up for re-election this year, sees the raise as a “quality of life adjustment.” “In no way is that 16% increase going to purchase my second home in the Hamptons," Williams said. "But definitely I think it is a consideration for the amount of work that, focusing on myself, I do. Definitely I take this role very seriously. I recognize the importance of being a vested member of the community both on Mondays, which are our regularly scheduled meetings, and then also during the work week, and also the weekends that I try to balance, that I try to juggle, in addition to being a full time father, and also employed with my other full time job. Definitely not making any excuses. But I think these types of considerations, I think are warranted, I think within reason. And I think the increase that the council has proposed, Council President Porterfield has proposed, I think it is taken into consideration as not significantly increasing the city council's budget line, and then does so in a way where it offset some other expenses that were not used to support this effort. ”

Majority Leader John Mootooveren says discussions have been ongoing and “the possibility is high” the spending plan will be passed.

Patrick isn't sure the budget will pass unanimously. She says the panel took several points into consideration during a meeting Wednesday. “It's really important that we continue to adequately fund the police and the fire. We've had, every single one of our department heads, has come in and presented their rationales for the budget. And I was satisfied with those discussions. One of the issues that arose last night was over the overtime that was requested, you know, for both the police department and the fire department. And I think it's critical that we you know, we meet those needs,” said Patrick.

Williams is optimistic but is concerned the budget's proposed increases in waste collection, water and sewer fees will significantly impact residents who live paycheck to paycheck. “I cannot assume that my ability to easily pay that increase is something that another family member will be able to do," Williams said. "And I think this is the job, it's our responsibility to make sure that we can come together in a productive manner and make concessions. I'm confident that we'll be able to do that and present the city with an approved budget at the end of our discussions on Friday.”

The deadline to pass the budget is November 1st.