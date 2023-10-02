Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, running for fourth term, unveils budget proposal

After Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy gave his 2024 budget proposal Friday at City Hall, his political opponents and city council counterparts are weighing in.

Schenectady’s current budget totals about $104 million. McCarthy announced a slight bump. "The budget that I'm submitting to the council is a little over $111 million. The projection looks for small increases in our trash fee, our water and sewer fees. And it holds the tax levy steady at $12.98 per thousand," said McCarthy.

The Democrat says the city's trash disposal costs have continued to rise.

"And I am asking in belief it'll require a fee increase the keep providing this service at the level we do to our residents," McCarthy said. "I'm submitting for the council's consideration, an increase of $1.50 per week. In keeping our exemption process in place. Our municipal service is still very cost competitive with private contractors in our neighboring communities in suburbs. And what this will do is actually bring the revenue closer to actually covering the cost of garbage collection."

McCarthy says the city has made major investments in its water and sewer system, justifying the need for small rate increases of what would be about 5 cents a day to the $9.8 million water fund and approximately 20 cents a day to the $15.7 million dollar fund.

"We have made major investments in our water and sewer system, just the Fourth main and pump station and North Ferry; the new wells that we're putting in in our water fields of Rotterdam to keep these funds balanced. We need small rate increases," said McCarthy.

McCarthy's proposal asks for $7.4 million in capital budget funding from the state.

McCarthy faces Republican Matt Nelligan in November’s election. Nelligan calls McCarthy's spending plan "short-sighted."

"It's got the 840% fee increases in water and sewer. It includes an additional weekly garbage charge that really residents cannot afford. The 840% figure is just a whopping figure for a tax and fee increase. So that means that really, taxes are going up, because fees are nothing except taxes under a different name," Nelligan said.

Should McCarthy lose the election, Nelligan says he'll be stuck with a "bad fiscal situation."

Democratic City Council President Marion Porterfield, who lost to McCarthy in June’s primary, says the panel is reviewing the budget.

"I have heard from residents regarding the increase in sewer and water and the waste collection. So those are certainly things we are going to consider. We have a few budget hearings coming up and you know, probably have more to say after that," Porterfield said.