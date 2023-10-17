Jury finds no police wrongdoing, sides with defense in Darryl Mount Jr. trial

A jury has sided with the defense in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Darryl Mount Jr.

The biracial man was seriously injured during a police foot chase in downtown Saratoga Springs in August 2013. Mount died of pneumonia linked to his injuries nine months later.

In reaching their decision Tuesday, jurors ruled there was no proof of battery, negligence or excessive force on the part of three responding city police officers during the early morning incident on August 31st, 2013.

Attorneys representing Mount’s mother and estate sought to prove that he was beaten by police. The city has maintained since 2013 that police did not touch Mount, saying he fell from a scaffold after officers pursued into an alley, after Mount was observed pushing his girlfriend’s head into a wall.

Defense attorney John Aspland, representing the city, spoke with reporters after the verdict was reached Tuesday afternoon.

“I think the jury probably focused on the fact that those videos, the three streetscape videos, as well as the video from Gaffney’s, I think they looked at those and you can see the timestamps on them. And there was not a sufficient period of time to fit the narrative that was put together,” Aspland said. “You have these three officers who are doing their job that night. And that's basically what the jury understood the case to be.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs offered no comment to reporters.

Speaking with WAMC after the verdict was announced, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, a Democrat, said he supports the jury’s decision, adding that it will bring some finality to the matter.

"As difficult as it was to determine after 10 years, I'm glad that they were able to come to a resolution on this,” said Kim.

NOTE: This post will be updated.

