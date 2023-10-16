© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Closing arguments in Mount case expected Tuesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
Attorney Brian Breedlove, who represents the family of Darryl Mount, shows a photo of Mount during his opening statement during a wrongful death lawsuit against Saratoga Springs police on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ballston Spa, NY. (Jim Franco/Times Union)
Jim Franco/Times Union
/
00150267A
Attorney Brian Breedlove, who represents the family of Darryl Mount, shows a photo of Mount during his opening statement during a wrongful death lawsuit against Saratoga Springs police on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ballston Spa, NY. (Jim Franco/Times Union)

The defense has rested after calling its final witness Monday in the lawsuit brought against the city of Saratoga Springs by the family of Darryl Mount Jr. He died in 2014, nine months after being injured during an early-morning police chase.

Called to the stand was forensic pathologist Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, who testified that she believed the injuries Mount sustained on August 31st, 2013 were caused by a fall from a scaffold.

In a video of Laposata’s testimony recorded on Friday and shared Monday in court, the Rhode Island expert retained by the defense used photos of Mount’s injuries and the scene to explain her position.

Her testimony runs contrary to the opinion of Dr. George Shaw, an emergency medicine physician with a PhD in physics hired by the plaintiffs, who maintains the injuries that ultimately led to Mount’s death were not consistent with a fall.

Plaintiffs are seeking to prove to the jury that Mount was beaten by police. The city maintains police did not touch Mount.

Closing arguments in the trial, now in its third week, are set for Tuesday.

 

Tags
News Darryl Mount Jr.
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard