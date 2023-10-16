Closing arguments in Mount case expected Tuesday

The defense has rested after calling its final witness Monday in the lawsuit brought against the city of Saratoga Springs by the family of Darryl Mount Jr. He died in 2014, nine months after being injured during an early-morning police chase.

Called to the stand was forensic pathologist Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, who testified that she believed the injuries Mount sustained on August 31st, 2013 were caused by a fall from a scaffold.

In a video of Laposata’s testimony recorded on Friday and shared Monday in court, the Rhode Island expert retained by the defense used photos of Mount’s injuries and the scene to explain her position.

Her testimony runs contrary to the opinion of Dr. George Shaw, an emergency medicine physician with a PhD in physics hired by the plaintiffs, who maintains the injuries that ultimately led to Mount’s death were not consistent with a fall.

Plaintiffs are seeking to prove to the jury that Mount was beaten by police. The city maintains police did not touch Mount.

Closing arguments in the trial, now in its third week, are set for Tuesday.