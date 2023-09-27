Hudson Valley officials blast FEMA rejection after July floods

New York Congressman Pat Ryan is condemning a decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deny individual assistance to victims of this summer’s flooding in the Hudson Valley. The Democrat from the 18th District says FEMA announced the decision in a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday.

In a statement, Ryan went so far as to call on FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to visit the Hudson Valley and personally explain the decision to impacted residents.

In July, heavy rains inundated the region, washing out roads, devastating homes and businesses, and killing one person in Orange County.

President Biden approved disaster declarations in multiple counties across New York to unlock FEMA assistance for public infrastructure, but homeowners have largely been left to pick up the pieces on their own.

“Over the next several months, I’ll do everything in my power to rally the resources the state and federal government failed to provide to homeowners and renters," New York state Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat from the 42nd district, said. "Shame on FEMA.”

“I am disappointed to learn that FEMA has denied Orange County flood victims Individual Assistance,” Republican Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. “I have seen first-hand the damage in Highland Falls and West Point and the surrounding areas caused by July’s storm. Our private property and homeowners were significantly impacted and continue to feel the impacts of this storm. FEMA should step up to the plate and needs to assist these individuals who have endured tremendous hardships.”