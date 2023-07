Vermont has confirmed its first death related to the recent storms and historic flooding, a man who died as a result of a drowning accident in his home. Vermont Emergency Management agency spokesperson says 63-year-old Stephen Davoll, of Barre, died on Wednesday. It was the second flood-related death stemming from a storm system and epic flooding in the Northeast this week. The first was in New York — a woman whose body was found after she was swept away in Fort Montgomery, a small Hudson River community about 45 miles north of New York City. More rain came through the region Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of flash flooding.