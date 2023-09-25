New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers conclude two-day conference

The New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers concluded a two-day conference today in Quebec City.

The conference has been held for 50 years to discuss a number of common interests. This was the first in-person since 2018.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault hosted the meeting, which included discussions on how the region can work together on climate change, renewable energy, transportation and clean energy.

Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is the co-chair of the group.

“The climate, of course, doesn’t recognize state boundaries, international borders or political parties. And that coupled with the fact that all of our energy systems are so interconnected we absolutely must work together.”

The next meeting of the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers will be held in Massachusetts.