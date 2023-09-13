After personal tragedy knocked her out of Pittsfield’s Ward 2 debate, Williams offers her answers before preliminary election

On September 5th, two of the three candidates running in the Ward 2 Pittsfield, Massachusetts city council race met for a debate. Alexander Blumin and Brittany Bandani answered questions posed by a panel including representatives of iBerkshires.com, the Berkshire Edge, and WAMC. The third candidate, social worker Soncere Williams, had to miss the debate due to a family tragedy. Two of the candidates will emerge from the preliminary election on September 19th and face off in November. Incumbent Charles Kronick is not seeking a second two-year term, and has endorsed Blumin. In the interest of allowing voters to hear her responses to the questions posed at the debate, Williams sat down with WAMC.

WILLIAMS: In a six-week time period, I actually learned about two of my siblings passing my sister on July 13. And one of my younger brothers, just a couple of days before the debate was rescheduled.

WAMC: Well, on behalf of WAMC and the community, we extend our condolences. One of the questions that came up in the conversation about Ward 2 was the candidates being asked what they thought about alternative emergency services, drawing on the example of the police killing of Miguel Estrella last year, when, as a young man, he was in depth of a mental health crisis and the situation went south in a tragic manner. What are your thoughts on that concept of an alternative emergency services program in Pittsfield?

So as a social worker, I have to say that I do support something like that. Human behavior is a fickle thing. There's a lot of things that social workers understand, that we've gone through years of training for, that maybe it's not feasible for the police department to actually be able to go through their training for. But I think providing something like that could save a life when somebody is in a mental health crisis. Or it could just prevent somebody from getting into such a deep crisis that they're putting themselves and other people that are in danger. So, I think it's something that we do need, and I would definitely support that.

Another question posed to the candidates involved a recent city council decision that they disagreed with. When you think back to a recent vote in the city council chambers, that you would have gone the other way on what comes to mind?

So, for me, and it may not be a popular opinion of what to disagree with, I think continuing to give [tax increment financing] and tax breaks to larger corporations and investment groups- I have a hard time supporting something like that. In particular, we have the Tyler Street Lab that kind of dissolved after that area was taken over for a development. And I do recall a news article where they wanted to support reinvigorating this community center. That community center at Tyler Street lab has continued to dissolve, and it was a really crucial part of Ward 2. So, I think we need to be looking at that, if we're- If we are giving tax breaks, what is the impact on the community? And how can we also give some of that relief to our residents?

Both candidates during the debate were offered opening and closing statements about their campaign and what this election is all about. So, I wanted to open the floor to you- In your own words, what is your campaign about, and what is at stake here in this election?

My name is Soncere Williams, and I want to represent you as Ward 2 City Councilor. I moved to Pittsfield in 2012 with my two youngest children, now both adults, and we have made Pittsfield our home. We lived in the Westside community for ten years before purchasing a home in Ward 2 just before COVID shutdowns began. As an individual, I have faced many barriers in my life, and my lived experience reflects the challenges that so many of you also face daily. These experiences help me understand the many viewpoints of those who call Pittsfield home. I have 17 and a half years of experience in business administration and management in both the restaurant and retail sectors. After moving to Pittsfield, I began a career in social work, graduating from BCC in 2019 as valedictorian with associates in human service and an addiction counseling certificate, moving on to Elms [College], where I obtained my bachelor in social work, and finally graduating from Columbia University with my master's in social work, where I also began working with Columbia University's Social Intervention Group or SIG as a national and international social work research assistant and consultant where I have assisted with international UNICEF projects as well as national SAMHSA projects. Throughout my schooling, I have worked two or more human services and social work jobs at once and have had the pleasure of working alongside some of our city's most vulnerable, under-represented, and marginalized community members. Throughout those years, I also experienced Pittsfield as a single mother just trying to keep my small family afloat and raise my children. I have been involved in many Berkshire Community College events and frequently present as a person with lived experience in both on-campus classes and community training. I have been an active volunteer throughout our city, lending a hand in Elder Services, Meals on Wheels, and elder shopping, Christian Centers activities, St. Stephens Table, and more. I had been involved in our Working Cities Initiative and Morningside Initiatives- When they were active, of course. I have also participated in many community awareness events, such as Berkshire Pride and Smash the Stigma, to name just two. As we approach 2024 and face the many challenges on the road before us, it is crucial to ensure that those we vote for have the experience, both lived and professional, and passion and determination to move our city forward into a better future. For Ward 2, I am the ideal candidate to bring your voices and experiences to the table to ensure we are heard. As we begin to address our infrastructure issues, we need to ensure we are not only making decisions that will provide the most relief to our community members but will also ensure lasting results in the future. We must also understand the impact that rising costs across the board have on many, from homeowners to renters and small businesses to our workforce. We must ensure that we understand the impact that deteriorating sidewalks and roadways have on those who navigate our city and the effect that deteriorating buildings have on our workforce and our children and work to find cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions to address these needs. We must ensure that we are making financially sound decisions overall that ensure our tax rates remain as low as possible while also ensuring the needs of our many residents are met. We also need to ensure that we, and those we assign responsibility, are held accountable. We must provide transparency, clear communication, and accessibility for all. What we do and how we spend tax dollars must also be easily understood and accessible to the diverse array of members within this community. We must ensure that our practices help protect and support small businesses, homeowners, renters, and all others within our city limits, and be honest and mindful of how our decisions impact so many. We must bring together your voices to discuss and problem-solve around the many public health and safety issues you have shared with me, such as noise, crime, safety, traffic control, rising mental health and substance use crises, and homelessness. And as we bring voices together, we must also include the voices of individuals that are impacted the most by the issues on the table. We have much work to do, but we can accomplish amazing things together. Robert Ingersoll said it best: "We rise by lifting others up." And together, we can rise up and reimagine our city for a better future. I cannot say I do or will have all the answers or the solutions. However, I promise to bring all of your voices to the table and make sound decisions based on research, your voices, and careful consideration for the short- and long-term impact our choices have on those who call Pittsfield home.