Ward 2 Pittsfield city councilor Charles Kronick tells WAMC he will not seek a second term

Kronick was a political newcomer when elected in 2021, but quickly made waves by vocally opposing the city’s newly formed Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and using a parliamentary device to shut down confirmation of the city’s budget during his first months in office. Often at odds with his fellow councilors, the subject of public outcry, and frequently the sole voice of dissent on the 11-member body, Kronick says it’s time for a new voice in Ward 2.

“I have very few regrets," he told WAMC. "If I have any regrets, it's not building consensus, but I don't think there was any consensus really to be built. I feel that when you see bodies of councilors working together as a group in a consensus fashion, you're not necessarily witnessing really good representation of the city's needs, but you're seeing the divvying up of interests sometimes, and that can lead to a separate type of stagnation. So, I don't see the goal. I never really accept consensus as an objective in government.”

Kronick backs Alexander Blumin in the race to replace him. Soncere Williams is also running for the open Ward 2 seat.

Kronick has endorsed fellow city councilor and frequent ally Karen Kalinowsky in the race for mayor, which also features council president Peter Marchetti and former councilor John Krol.

