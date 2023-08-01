As reopening nears, UAlbany's SEFCU Arena renamed Broadview Center

With the merger of area federal credit unions, the main sports arena at the University at Albany is getting a new name. The school announced Tuesday that SEFCU Arena will be known as Broadview Center.

Broadview formed in 2022 when SEFCU and CAP COM merged, resulting in more than $8 billion in assets, over 500,000 members, and more than 60 branches across New York.

"We are thrilled to have the Broadview name attached to UAlbany's upgraded on-campus venue because it allows our organization to deepen its connection to the University and support the community at the same time," said Broadview CEO Michael Castellana in a statement. "Broadview is proud to offer on-campus banking services and support UAlbany's academic and athletic pursuits. Broadview Blue will look beautiful alongside 'Great Danes' Purple and Gold."

The arena – home to UAlbany’s Division I men’s and women’s basketball teams – is undergoing a $12 million renovation that set to wrap up in November.

"We are excited to present a completely renovated arena to the community. When our fans walk through the doors into Broadview Center, they won't believe their eyes," said UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson. "Our partnership with Broadview allows us to provide a first-class venue for our basketball programs, students and friends in addition to the many community-based events for all throughout the Capital Region."

The arena opened in 1992 and was known as the Recreation and Convocation Center until SEFCU purchased the naming rights in 2006.