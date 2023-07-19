© 2023
Schenectady County officials assail handling of migrants’ arrival in Rotterdam

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
Rotterdam town councilman Joe Mastroianni says buses carrying migrant arrived under heavy security late Tuesday night at the Super8 Motel on Carman Road.
Screenshots from video
Asylum seekers by the thousands who have arrived in New York City have been sent to a number of upstate localities. The latest group has arrived in the Schenectady County town of Rotterdam.

A town official says buses carrying migrants, including women and children, arrived under heavy security late Tuesday night at the Super8 Motel on Carman Road, filling 85 out of 100 rooms several hours after guests, including indigent residents housed by Schenectady County, were evicted from the motel on the pretense that the facility would be shut down for one year.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is a Democrat.

"We're getting information from sources that may or may not be reliable but we're not getting we're not getting information is from New York City Mayor's Office whereas it should be coming from there and it should be coming in advance,” Santabarbara said.

County Manager Rory Fluman did not return calls from WAMC. He said in a statement "Because immigration is governed by Federal Law, the County does not have jurisdiction in these matters."

Dave Lucas
