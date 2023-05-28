Colonie supervisor says NYC bus of migrants directed to local hotel

A bus carrying undocumented migrants was reportedly directed from New York City to the Albany County Town of Colonie. The town’s supervisor, who says he learned of the plan Friday, was caught off-guard.

Republican Supervisor Peter Crummey says New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not notify the town and blamed the Democratic mayor for ignoring an Albany County emergency order that requires a “collaborative and coordinated deliberate plan” between state and local officials and non-profit agencies ahead of any such arrival.

The Wolf Road hotel uses an Albany zip code but is located within the Town of Colonie. Crummey accused the City of Albany of advocating for a location outside of city limits to house the migrants.

Democratic Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she had been in contact with New York City officials about coordinating services and finding locations to house the asylum seekers. She said it was the Adams’ office that selected the hotel.

Sheehan said she hopes Supervisor Crummey “shares my belief that these asylum seekers are guests in our communities and their well-being must be a priority for all of us.”