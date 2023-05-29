Albany Mayor welcomes second bus of migrants from NYC to the Capital Region

Democratic Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan issued a statement Sunday afternoon, billed as "the latest update in New York City’s asylum seeker relocation efforts."

“The City of Albany — a proud sanctuary city — welcomed its first bus of approximately 40 asylum seekers in search of freedom and a safe place to live last evening."

While we suggested several other hotels within the City of Albany, New York City has decided to contract with the Ramada Inn on Watervliet Avenue in Albany. The City of Albany's committed community partners will work to ensure New York City provides these asylum seekers with food, shelter, everyday necessities, and the services they may need.

I continue to stand with Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Congressman Tonko, and Governor Hochul to push for a 30-day employment authorization instead of the current 180 days for those who have filed for asylum. When I speak with business leaders throughout the City, County, and Capital Region, it is clear there are job opportunities for asylum seekers in various industries, including hospitality, health care, and food service — we just need to make it easier for asylum seekers to fill these long-vacant jobs.

Being welcomed with basic resources and the ability to secure a job and pay taxes will help integrate asylum seekers into our community and help them become productive new Americans.”

This is the second bus of undocumented migrants from New York City to arrive in the Capital Region. A bus arrived Sunday morning in the Albany County Town of Colonie. Republican Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not notify the town and blamed the Democratic mayor for ignoring an Albany County emergency order that requires a “collaborative and coordinated deliberate plan” between state and local officials and non-profit agencies ahead of any such arrival.

With the press release, Albany City Hall included a fact sheet from New York Immigration Coalition:

Four Fast Facts on NYS & Asylum Seekers

1. New York State is a Welcoming State.

New York State has been welcoming immigrants and refugees from all over the

world for centuries. There are 4.4 million immigrants in New York State, making up a

quarter of the entire population. Immigrants are so embedded into New York’s culture that they own nearly 30% of all businesses. Immigrants fill a quarter of jobs in health aides, registered nurses, construction laborers, accountants, and childcare workers. From Buffalo to Utica to Albany, we have seen how the economies of cities throughout New York State can be revitalized by welcoming immigrants to their communities – in fact, most refugees who resettled in New York State last year settled outside of New York City.

A New York State without immigrants would look much different than it does

today – by welcoming new neighbors, New York State can continue to grow, fill labor

shortages, and reverse population declines.

2. Asylum Seekers are on the path to legalization as soon as they apply for asylum at

any U.S. port of entry.

a. What is “Asylum”? Asylum is a form of protection which allows an individual to

remain in the United States instead of being removed (deported) to a country

where he or she fears persecution or harm. Under U.S. law, people who flee their

countries because they fear persecution can apply for asylum. If they are granted

asylum, this gives them protection and the right to stay in the United States.

Those who are granted asylum are called asylees.

b. Who is an asylum seeker? An asylum seeker is someone who has fled their

home in search of safety and protection in another country. Because they cannot

obtain protection in their home country, they seek it elsewhere. Asylum seekers

may be of any age, gender, socio-economic status or nationality.

c. Is seeking asylum legal? Yes, seeking asylum is legal. Asylum seekers must be

in the U.S. or at a port of entry (an airport or an official land crossing) to request

the opportunity to apply for asylum.)

d. Can asylum seekers gain legal work permits? Yes. In order to apply for an

Employment Work Authorization Document (EAD) with a pending asylum

application, you will need to have been waiting 150 days or more with no initial

decision on your application from the asylum office or from the immigration court.

Given the court backlog as a result of the COVID19 pandemic and the shortage4

of pro bono immigration lawyers in New York, Governor Hochul and Mayor

Adams have been calling on the Biden administration to expedite work permits

for asylum seekers in New York. However, once you are granted asylum, you are

immediately authorized to work.

3. Housing of asylum seekers bused to areas of NYS to be paid for by NYC.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has confirmed that New York City will be paying for the

costs of housing asylum seekers and their related support services. No regions where

asylum seekers are being bused will have to absorb these expenses.

4. Title 42 has ended.

Title 42 is the section of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 that allows the government to halt the entry of people and imports in order to prevent the introduction of a communicable disease from outside the borders of the continental United States. The policy was implemented by former President Trump-era during the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy allowed the administration to turn away people seeking refuge at the border, using the public health emergency as reasoning to deny people their legal right to claim asylum.

When the Title 42 order was lifted at 11:59 PM on May 11, the United States

returned to using Title 8 to process and remove individuals who arrive at the U.S. border unlawfully. The end of Title 42 did not and has not resulted in an increase of people crossing the border.

