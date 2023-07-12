North Adams Police: fire chief at fault in collision that hospitalized pedestrian; mayor takes Lefebvre off leave

WAMC broke the news that Chief Brent Lefebvre was behind the wheel when a collision sent a woman to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with significant injuries on the morning of July 6th.

After WAMC’s reporting Friday, Lefebvre was placed on leave while police carried out an investigation. The report issued Wednesday says the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk on Veazie Street when Lefebvre hit her. Police say speed was not a factor. Lefebvre was issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and returned to full duty.

WAMC has learned from the victim of the accident that she suffered multiple cranial fractures, brain bleed, two broken ribs, a broken finger, and other maladies. She has no recollection of the accident.