News

North Adams Police: fire chief at fault in collision that hospitalized pedestrian; mayor takes Lefebvre off leave

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
North Adams Fire/Rescue
/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064311894407

An investigation by the North Adams, Massachusetts police department has determined that the city’s fire chief was at fault when he hit a pedestrian with an official vehicle last week. Mayor Jennifer Macksey says it was an unfortunate accident and has restored the chief to full duty.

WAMC broke the news that Chief Brent Lefebvre was behind the wheel when a collision sent a woman to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with significant injuries on the morning of July 6th.

After WAMC’s reporting Friday, Lefebvre was placed on leave while police carried out an investigation. The report issued Wednesday says the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk on Veazie Street when Lefebvre hit her. Police say speed was not a factor. Lefebvre was issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and returned to full duty.

WAMC has learned from the victim of the accident that she suffered multiple cranial fractures, brain bleed, two broken ribs, a broken finger, and other maladies. She has no recollection of the accident.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
