Pending an internal investigation, North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood on paid administrative leave

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
Jason Wood 2019.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood at his swearing-in ceremony in 2019.

The North Adams, Massachusetts police chief is on paid administrative leave as the city carries out an internal investigation.

Jason Wood, a city native and Drury High School graduate, joined the department in 2003, rose to the rank of lieutenant in 2017, and became chief in 2019.

While details are few, Mayor Jennifer Macksey says the investigation is not of a criminal nature.

“Josh, the only thing I can tell you right now is that the chief is on paid leave, pending investigation," Macksey told WAMC. "My only comment.”

In Wood’s absence, Lieutenant Anthony Beverly is running the North Adams Police Department.

Josh Landes
