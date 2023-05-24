© 2023
North Adams Police Chief Wood sues Macksey and the city for wrongful termination, breach of contract

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood at his swearing-in ceremony in 2019.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood at his swearing-in ceremony in 2019.

North Adams, Massachusetts Police Chief Jason Wood is suing Mayor Jennifer Macksey and the city for wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Wood, who took charge of the North Adams Police Department in 2019 , was placed on paid administrative leave in March. By the end of the month, Macksey announced that Wood would remain suspended through the end of his contract in June, citing a lack of trust in his abilities to lead the department. While a public records request by WAMC revealed that a messy extramarital affair had bled into Wood’s professional life, Macksey maintained that a separate undisclosed personnel issue was behind his termination. The May 5th filing in Berkshire Superior Court claims that Macksey and North Adams broke Wood’s contract and calls for his reinstatement as well as compensation for the embarrassment suffered. It also shows that Wood asked for a voluntary demotion to lieutenant in April, and cites his lack of previous disciplinary history over 23 years working for the city. WAMC has reached out to Macksey for comment.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
