Senator Peter Welch lambastes Supreme Court decisions

Vermont Senator Peter Welch is criticizing the decisions issued this past week by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Welch says the decisions regarding affirmative Action, LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination protections, and student debt relief are “unacceptable and indefensible.”

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Democrat says the high court’s recent decisions are restricting rights and there must be checks and balances “including stronger ethical standards for Justices. We must also continue the Judiciary Committee’s investigation into exclusive access for special interests pushing a political agenda before the Court, and....Congress must act to rein in a Court that has become the most powerful branch of our government.”

