After falling short in 2019, Kalinowsky to run for mayor of Pittsfield again

Ex-cop Kalinowksy unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2019, ending up last in the four-way preliminary election with just with 281 votes of more than 6,000 cast. She then supported Melissa Mazzeo, who ultimately lost to first-term incumbent Linda Tyer. In 2021, Kalinowksy secured her at-large seat on the 11-member city council.

This year, her lengthy and unsuccessful effort to remove bike lanes from downtown Pittsfield dominated weeks of debate and generated public outcry before being the subject of a rare vote to rescind.

Kalinowsky must collect 300 signatures by July 21st to make her mayoral bid official, and will have to withdraw from her at-large re-election campaign by August 4th if she chooses to pursue it. City council president Peter Marchetti, former city councilor John Krol, and Craig Gaetani are also in the race. The preliminary election is September 19th.