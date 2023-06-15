© 2023
After falling short in 2019, Kalinowsky to run for mayor of Pittsfield again

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
A white woman in a fleece stands on a sidewalk with buildings around her
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Karen Kalinowsky.

At-large Pittsfield, Massachusetts city councilor Karen Kalinowsky said Thursday she’s running for mayor.

Ex-cop Kalinowksy unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2019, ending up last in the four-way preliminary election with just with 281 votes of more than 6,000 cast. She then supported Melissa Mazzeo, who ultimately lost to first-term incumbent Linda Tyer. In 2021, Kalinowksy secured her at-large seat on the 11-member city council.

This year, her lengthy and unsuccessful effort to remove bike lanes from downtown Pittsfield dominated weeks of debate and generated public outcry before being the subject of a rare vote to rescind.

Kalinowsky must collect 300 signatures by July 21st to make her mayoral bid official, and will have to withdraw from her at-large re-election campaign by August 4th if she chooses to pursue it. City council president Peter Marchetti, former city councilor John Krol, and Craig Gaetani are also in the race. The preliminary election is September 19th.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
